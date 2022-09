English Summary

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to his Twitter to Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Smt Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award shall be presented by the Hon President of India at 68th NFA in Vigyan Bhawan.