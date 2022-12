Dhamaka day 1 Collections.. మాస్ మహారాజ్ కలెక్షన్ల కుమ్ముడు.. ధమాకాకు రికార్డు ఓపెనింగ్స్!

English Summary

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s mass action entertainer Dhamaka hit the screens yesterday to super positive talk from all corners. While the masses are enjoying Ravi Teja’s energy and the mass-appealing elements, family audiences are also thronging to theatres, given the movie has enough entertainment. Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina included all the ingredients one would expect from a Ravi Teja starrer and Sreeleela awestruck everybody with her superb performance and amazing dances.