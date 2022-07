Ram Pothineni ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ విక్రమ్ రేంజ్.. తుఫాన్ అంటూ డైరెక్టర్ శంకర్, శివ ప్రశంసల వర్షం

English Summary

Eminent filmmakers and technicians like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Bharathiraja, Siva, Kartik Subbaraju, and actors like SJ Suryah, Parthiban, Vishal, Arya, and others extended their support to his debut entry into Kollywood. Praising his energy & performance Mass director Siva compared him to Storm while maverick director Shankar said he reminded him the fiery look of Vikram back in days.