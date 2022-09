Jacqueline Fernandez దుస్తులకే 3 కోట్లు.. సుకేష్ యవ్వరాలు. ఈడీ విచారణలో బయటపెట్టిన స్టైలిష్ట్!

English Summary

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez fixed in extortion case which connected with extortionist Sukesh Chandrashekar. Enforcement Directorate files Chargesheet on Jacqueline Fernandez related to 215 crores scam. Jacqueline’s Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi questioned by ED Official in Sukesh Chandrashekhar 200 crore scam