నా కుర్చీ లాక్కొనే ప్రయత్నం.. నాకే ఎసరు పెట్టే ప్లాన్.. నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ కామెంట్స్ వైరల్

English Summary

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are ready to entertain the audience in Urban romantic drama, titled 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo'. The film is releasing worldwide on November 4th. And the team is busy with the promotions. The team held a grand pre-release event, which Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna attended. At the event, the filmmakers amazed the audience by releasing a theatrical trailer.