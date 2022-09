English Summary

Tiger Nageswara Rao movie makers came up with a small glimpse to introduce Renu Desai’s character. Renu Desai is playing a very important and powerful character called Hemavathi Lavanam. It’s a real-life character and Hemalatha Lavanam was an Indian social worker, and writer, who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system. Renu Desai, in the video