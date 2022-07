English Summary

Krithi Shetty interview about The Warriorr. She said, It's been tough to match ramsayz's energy. I've learnt RJ style & whistling to get into the role with ease. dirlingusamy is very precise & clear about what he wants. I was amazed by the way AadhiOfficial blends into role on sets - IamKrithiShetty about TheWarriorr