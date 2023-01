English Summary

Paper Boy, Ek Mini Katha and Manchi Rojulochaie fame and young hero Santosh Soban proved that he is a compelling actor. He is now gearing up for the release of 'Kalyanam Kamaneeyam'. The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the heroine and will hit the screens on January 14. UV Concepts has produced it. Anil Kumar Aalla directed the movie.