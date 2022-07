English Summary

Karunada Chakravarthy Shivarajkumar's latest is an Action Heist Thriller titled 'Ghost' which will be made as a pan India film in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam languages with actors from across all industries. Blockbuster 'Birbal' fame Srini is Directing this film while Prominent production house Sandesh Productions helmed by politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this exciting project in a prestigious manner.