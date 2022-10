Shiva Rajkumars Ghost.. 6 కోట్లతో భారీ సెట్.. పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా ఘోస్ట్!

English Summary

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's Pan India Film 'Ghost' is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an Action Heist Thriller Ghost is undergoing it's shoot in a brisk pace. Blockbuster Film 'Birbal' fame Srini is Directing this film while Popular politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions.