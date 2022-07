English Summary

The most awaited sequel of Kartikeya - Karthikeya 2 is all set to hit the theatres on July 22. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, who had directed the first part, is helming this project, the movie stars Nikhil in lead role. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, just like the first part, the movie is on the way to its promotions as the release date is nearing.