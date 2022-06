నీ చారెడు కళ్లే వెనుక పాట వెనుక.. చెప్పలేని ప్రసవ వేదన.. స్వాతిముత్యం రిలీజ్ ఎప్పుడంటే?

English Summary

Swathi Muthyam, a feel-good family entertainer produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, marks the acting debut of Ganesh and features Varsha Bollamma as the female lead. Directed by Lakshman K Krishna, the film has music by Mahathi Swara Sagar. Nee Chaaredu Kalle, the first single from the film, was launched today.