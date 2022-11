English Summary

'Masooda' was released on November 18. For Swadharm Entertainment, this is the third hit in a row. 'Malli Raava' and 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya' were hit movies for producer Rahul Yadav Nakka. On Monday, the film's core team interacted with the media. Producer Dil Raju, who backed 'Masooda' on Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared his insights on the occasion.