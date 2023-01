Nagarjuna Akkineni ఈ హీరోయిన్ ప్యాన్ ఇండియా కాదు.. ప్యాన్ వరల్డ్ స్టార్.. నాగార్జున ప్రశంసల వర్షం

English Summary

Avika Gor and Sai Ronak will be seen in exciting roles in an entertainer titled 'Popcorn', directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham. Producer Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta of Acharya Creations. The film's trailer launched by Akkineni Nagarjuna and event was held on Wednesday at a multiplex in Hyderabad.