Prabhas, బాలకృష్ణ కలిస్తే ఆహా మటాష్.. సునామీలా పోటెత్తిన ఫ్యాన్స్.. యాప్ సర్వర్ క్రాష్

English Summary

Popualar OTT Aha app server crashed due Fans put overload on Prabhas and Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2 Show. Aha tweeted that, When 2 Telugu titans come together, expect the world to pause to take notice. #NandamuriBalakrishna #Prabhas make all our hearts race and the world stop. We are on the job to get them to you, working on making the app live again. Just a little longer!