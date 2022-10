English Summary

Rama Rao on Duty Director Sarath Mandava to produce Madhu Babu's Shadow stories as Web Series. He shared a news that, The News about Shadow is not new. I have been in touch with Guruvu garu (Madhu Babu garu) for a long time. It’s my privilege that he gave me permission to bring his Shadow into visual form as a web series. We are working on it and will be announcing as soon as it shapes up. It will take some time because it's like taking a right amount of water from a flowing river. #shadow