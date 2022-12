English Summary

Dil Raju is becoming cornered person in Tollywood. He said, ”Vijay is the No 1 star in Tamil Nadu and everyone knows that. Cinema is business and Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith, so screens should be allocated in that ratio. I would say that 50:50 screens also will be an injustice. I will come to Chennai to meet Udhayanidhi and solve this issue”. The video of his sensational statement is now going viral on social media platforms.