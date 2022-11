English Summary

Creative director Prashanth Varma is coming up with original Indian superhero film Hanu-Man. This is his second movie with the talented hero Teja Sajja, after the blockbuster Zombie Reddy. K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie. In this occassion, Prashanth Varma says, Hanu Man more powerful than Superman and Batman, Its to be a Pan world film: