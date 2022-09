Allu Sirish డిఫరెంట్ మూవీతో అల్లు వారసుడు.. నవంబర్ 4న రిలీజ్

English Summary

Young hero Allu Sirish who made his debut 7 years back created unique mark for himself. In this career span he has done only 5 movies which are diverse and unique from each other.Meanwhile, the actor's upcoming film under his home banner Geetha Arts is ready for release. According to sources, makers planning to announce the release date soon. Speculations rife that movie is going to release on November 4. The promotional activities will also kickstart soon.