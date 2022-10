Ram Pothineni తో బోయపాటి యాక్షన్ రెడీ.. భారీ పోరాటాలతో రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీలో..

English Summary

Director Boyapati Srinu who is riding high on action entertainer Akhanda's success is directing Ustaad Ram Potheneni. The massive combination has been creating a lot of buzz since it was announced. On the eve of Dussehra, makers welcomed the female lead and music director onboard. And today, as announced earlier, the regular shoot in an extravagant set is erected at Ramoji Film City for the high aderlanine action sequence began.