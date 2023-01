Dasara Teaser Review గంపగుత్తగా లేపేద్దాం.. బాంచోత్ అంటూ నాని.. రాజమౌళి ఎమోషనల్ కామెంట్

English Summary

The upcoming film Dasara starring Natural Star Nani is a very rooted film and the teaser of the movie which is out now indicates the same. SS Rajamouli, Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rakshit Shetty launched the raw, rustic, and intense teaser of the movie. The festival Dasara which marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated with much joy and fervour across India and the celebrations include burning Ravana effigies. The film Dasara will depict the victory of good over evil. Going by the teaser, the content is original and will appeal to audience all across the nation.