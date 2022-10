English Summary

Sai Rajesh is now working on his upcoming film "Baby," which stars Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Under the banner of Mass Movie Makers, SKN and filmmaker Maruthi partnered to produce this film. Producers S.K.N and Maruthi were impressed by Director Sai Rajesh's brilliant directorial of "Baby." Both producers gifted the director a luxury MG Hector car. This wonderful gesture from the producers, even before the film's release, has won many hearts on social media.