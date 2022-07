English Summary

Actor & Director Of Kannada BlockBuster’s, “Birbal Trilogy & Old Monk” Fame MG Srinivas (Srini) is coming with a genre bending thriller titled 'On Air'. Directed by Prashanth Sagar, an associate of Star Writer V Vijayendraprasad Produced by Raghuveer GoriParthi under his Vayuputra Entertainment's banner. The first look poster and theme of the film is highly innovative which promises a unique experience for the audience