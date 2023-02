Vani Jairam passed away పద్మభూషణ్ అందుకోకుండానే.. పవన్ కల్యాణ్, బాలకృష్ణ, రోజా ఎమోషనల్

English Summary

Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna condolance to Singer Vani Jairam's death. Music Director Imman tweeted that, Can’t accept the hard hitting reality that Legendary Singer Vani Jairam Amma is no more. We miss you Amma. Met her and recorded for my upcoming film “Malai” last August. And I’m shocked to know that she’s no more today. My prayers.