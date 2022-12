టాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాతకు సీఎం జగన్ కీలక పదవి.. విధేయతకు పట్టం అంటూ కామెంట్

English Summary

Andhra Pradesh Government has issued a Special G.O. appointing a new member for the Prestigious Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board. AP Government has carefully constituted the board giving importance to all sections and states. The TTD Board now also has a representation from Telugu film industry as well. Producer Dasari Kiran kumar has been appointed as one of the members of the 24-member-board. Many people take it as their lifetime ambition to get a place in the Board. But very few get the coveted opportunity. Dasari Kiran is close to Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry. Dasari Kiran is profusely thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the MP for the opportunity."I am a big fan of Jagan and YSR Congress Party. With this appointment, he proved once again that loyalist will always be recognized," Dasari Kiran Kumar says.