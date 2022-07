Ramarao On Duty trailer review శరత్ మండవ టేకింగ్.. మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్

English Summary

The film Ramarao On Duty’s teaser showed the action side of the movie, wherein the trailer divulges its plotline. When many people go missing from different villages, Ravi Teja who is the Tahasildar of the region takes up the case. Curiously, all of them are poor with no background and police too takes it lightly. The rest of the story is about how the Government officer fights as Ramarao to crack the case in all odd situations with obstacles from the other end.