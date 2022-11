Rashmika Mandanna చేతుల మీదుగా పంచతంత్రం ట్రైలర్.. బ్రహ్మనందం మలుపుతిప్పే పాత్రలో

English Summary

'Panchathantram', starring 'Kathaa Brahma' Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay, Divya Sripada, 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya and Srividya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. The film is going to be released in theatres worldwide on December 9. Star heroine and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has released the film's trailer.