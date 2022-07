Karthikeya 2 ఇస్కాన్ అధినేత చేతుల మీదుగా టీజర్ రిలీజ్.. హీరో నిఖిల్ సిద్దార్థకు అరుదైన గౌరవం

English Summary

Karthikeya 2 team has achieved a rare honour that no movie to date in the Indian film industry got. International Society For Krishna Consciousness(ISKCON) Vice President and spokesperson Radharam Das has invited the movie team to the headquarters of the organization. It is in Brindavan, Madhura.. a place where Lord Krishna was born and is said to be still doing the eternal dances with his devotees from Dwaparyuga. The hero of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddartha has announced this on Twitter.