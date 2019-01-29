బాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర సీమలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న నటుల్లో మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్ ఒకరు. హిందీతో పాటు పలు దక్షిణాది భాషల్లోనూ ఆయన నటించారు. సినీ రంగంలో ఆయన చేసిన సేవలకుగాను కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డుకు ఎంపిక చేసింది.
తనకు అవార్డు రావడంపై మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. నాకు అవార్డ్ రావడంపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎవరూ విమర్శలు చేయలేదు. చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఇది నాకు దక్కిన గౌరవ ప్రదమైన అవార్డుగా భావిస్తున్నాను అన్నారు.
ఆ అపవాదు పడలేదు.. సంతోషం
ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో అవార్డులన్నీ పొలిటికల్ లాబీయింగుతో తెచ్చుకుంటున్నారని, అధికారంలో ఉన్న వారితో సన్నిహితంగా మెలుగుతూ అవార్డులు దక్కించుకుంటున్నారంటూ విమర్శలు వస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే తనపై అలాంటి అపవాదు పడక పోవడంపై మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్ ఆనందంగా ఉన్నారు.
నేను ఊహించని అవార్డ్
ఈ అవార్డుపై ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అవ్వాలో అర్థం కావడం లేదని, ఎందుకంటే ఇది నేను ఊహించని అవార్డు అని మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్ తెలిపారు. ఆ రోజు రాత్రి అవార్డులు ప్రకటించిన తర్వాత ఈ విషయం తనకు అనుపమ్ ఖేర్ ఫోన్ చేసిన చెప్పే వరకు తెలియదన్నారు.
విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకున్న మూవీస్
అలీఘర్, గ్యాంగ్ ఆఫ్ వస్సేపూర్, సత్య, కౌన్, స్కూల్, జుబైదా, రాజనీతితో పాటు అనే చిత్రాల్లో మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకున్నారు. తెలుగులో ఆయన ప్రేమకథ, హ్యాపీ, పులి, వేదం తదితర చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు.
పద్మ అవార్డ్స్
ఈ సంవత్సరం దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా మొత్తం 113 మంది పద్మ అవార్డులకు ఎంపికయ్యారు. సినీ రంగం నుంచి మనోజ్ బాజ్పాయ్తో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ దివంగత నటుడు ఖాదర్ ఖాన్, డాన్సర్, ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ ప్రభుదేవా, మోహన్ లాల్, సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామ శాస్త్రి, శివమణి, శంకర్ మహదేవన్ తదితరులు ఉన్నారు.
Manoj Bajpayee will be conferred with Padma Shri award by the government soon. The actor really happy that no one has abused him on social media platforms after his name was announced for the most coveted award of the country. ''There have been quite a few instances in the recent past when people have criticised the government's choice on social media when it comes to conferring Padma awards to a particular individual,'' said Manoj Bajpayee in a statement to IANS.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more