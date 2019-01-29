English summary

Manoj Bajpayee will be conferred with Padma Shri award by the government soon. The actor really happy that no one has abused him on social media platforms after his name was announced for the most coveted award of the country. ''There have been quite a few instances in the recent past when people have criticised the government's choice on social media when it comes to conferring Padma awards to a particular individual,'' said Manoj Bajpayee in a statement to IANS.