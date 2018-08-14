తెలుగు
 »   » శ్రీదేవి మనసు గెలవడానికి 12 ఏళ్లు పట్టింది: బోనీ కపూర్; అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకంతో ఏడ్చేసిన జాహ్నవి!

శ్రీదేవి మనసు గెలవడానికి 12 ఏళ్లు పట్టింది: బోనీ కపూర్; అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకంతో ఏడ్చేసిన జాహ్నవి!

    బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత బోనీ కపూర్ తన ఇద్దరు కూతుర్లు జాహ్నవి కపూర్, ఖుషీ కపూర్‌తో కలిసి ఢిల్లీలో సమాచార, ప్రసార మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ(ఫిల్మ్ డివిజన్) ఏర్పాటు చేసిన శ్రీదేవి సినిమాల స్పెషల్ స్క్రీనింగుకు హాజరయ్యారు. శ్రీదేవి తొలి జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆమె నటించిన మామ్, లమ్హే, ఇంగ్లిష్ వింగ్లిష్, చాందిని, సద్మా లాంటి చిత్రాలను ప్రదర్శించారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా బోనీ కపూర్ తన భార్య జ్ఞాపకాలను గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు. శ్రీదేవి మనసు గెలవడానికి తనకు 12 సంవత్సరాలు పట్టిందంటూ ఎమోషనల్‌గా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా జాహ్నవి కపూర్ అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకాలతో ఏడ్చేసింది.

    శ్రీదేవితో తన లవ్ స్టోరీ గురించి

    శ్రీదేవితో తన లవ్ స్టోరీ గురించి

    శ్రీదేవిని తొలిసారి స్క్రీన్ మీద చూసినపుడే ప్రేమలో పడిపోయాను. అపుడు నాది వన్ సైడ్ లవ్ మాత్రమే. కానీ నేను ఆమె మనసు గెలుచుకోవడానికి చాలా సమయం పట్టింది. దాదాపు పది నుండి పన్నెండు సంవత్సరాల తర్వాత నా కోరిక తీరింది అని బోనీ కపూర్ తెలిపారు.

    శ్రీదేవి సౌరభం

    శ్రీదేవి సౌరభం

    శ్రీదేవి తన మంచి మనసు, టాలెంటుతో ఎంతో గొప్ప సౌరభాన్ని తన చుట్టూ క్రియేట్ చేసుకుంది. నేను ఆమె ప్రేమలో పడిపోవడానికి అవి కూడా కారణం అయుండొచ్చు అని బోనీ కపూర్ తెలిపారు.

    శ్రీదేవితో నా లవ్ స్టోరీ తెరిచిన పుస్త

    శ్రీదేవితో నా లవ్ స్టోరీ తెరిచిన పుస్త

    శ్రీదేవితో నా లవ్ స్టోరీ తెరిచిన పుస్తకం. నేను ఆమెను ఎంతగా ప్రేమించానో అందరికీ తెలిసిన విషయమే. శ్రీదేవి నా జీవితంలోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత మరింత సంతోషంగా ఉన్నాను అని బోనీ కపూర్ గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.

    భార్య అర్జున్, అన్షులా గురించి

    భార్య అర్జున్, అన్షులా గురించి

    నా మొదటి భార్య పిల్లలు అర్జున్, అన్షులా టఫ్ టైమ్‌లో నాకు చాలా సపోర్టుగా నిలిచారు. వారు జాహ్నవి, ఖుషిలను యాక్సెప్ట్ చేయడం మరింత సంతోషాన్ని ఇచ్చింది. నా నలుగురు పిల్లలు నా బలం అని బోనీ తెలిపారు.

    అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకాలతో ఏడ్చసిన జాహ్నవి

    అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకాలతో ఏడ్చసిన జాహ్నవి


    స్పెషల్ స్క్రీనింగ్ ముగిసిన అనంతరం జరిగిన కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన జాహ్నవి కపూర్ అమ్మ శ్రీదేవి జ్ఞాపకాలతో ఎమోషనల్ అయి కంటతడి పెట్టేసింది. జాహ్నవి కంటతడి పెట్టడం ఆ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన అందరినీ కదిలించింది.

    శ్రీదేవి స్థానం భర్తీ చేయలేనిది

    శ్రీదేవి స్థానం భర్తీ చేయలేనిది


    తన జీవితంలో శ్రీదేవి లేని లోటు భర్తీచేయలేనిదని, అయితే ఆమె జ్ఞాపకాలు ఎప్పుడూ మాతోనే ఉంటాయి. ప్రతి క్షణం శ్రీదేవిని తలుచుకుంటూనే ఉంటామని బోనీ కపూర్ తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Producer Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor landed in Delhi to attend the special screening of late actress Sridevi, organised by the Films Division, Information and Broadcasting Ministry. In the retrospective, Sridevi's films such as Mom, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Chandni and Sadma will be open for showcase. At the event, Boney Kapoor talked about his love story with Sridevi and also revealed that Sridevi took 10-12 years to reciprocate his love. While speaking at the do, Boney Kapoor got immensely emotional and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor broke down in tears too!
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 13:56 [IST]
