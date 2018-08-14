 »   » శ్రీదేవి మనసు గెలవడానికి 12 ఏళ్లు పట్టింది: బోనీ కపూర్; అమ్మ జ్ఞాపకంతో ఏడ్చేసిన జాహ్నవి!

English summary

Producer Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor landed in Delhi to attend the special screening of late actress Sridevi, organised by the Films Division, Information and Broadcasting Ministry. In the retrospective, Sridevi's films such as Mom, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Chandni and Sadma will be open for showcase. At the event, Boney Kapoor talked about his love story with Sridevi and also revealed that Sridevi took 10-12 years to reciprocate his love. While speaking at the do, Boney Kapoor got immensely emotional and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor broke down in tears too!