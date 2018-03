 »   » మా ఇండస్ట్రీని కలుషితం చేయొద్దు: అమీర్ ‘మహాభారతం’ వివాదంపై ప్రముఖ రచయిత!

English summary

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar today warned "bigots" to be wary of communalising the Indian film industry, which he termed as "the citadel of secularism". The 73-year-old lyricist-writer's comments come after India-based French journalist Francois Gautier had responded to reports of a planned on-screen adaptation of Mahabharat, in which Aamir Khan could possibly play Krishna, highlighting the Bollywood star's religion.