 »   » మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్‌: కత్రినా, బిగ్ బి, షారుక్ సరసన దీపిక పదుకోన్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Deepika Padukone is the newest addition at Madame Tussauds with her wax figure set for attractions in London and Delhi. The team of Madame Tussauds expert artistes met Deepika in London for the sitting for her figures, where they took over 200 specific measurements, photographs to create an authentic likeness.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:17 [IST]