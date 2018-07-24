తెలుగు
 »   » మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్‌: కత్రినా, బిగ్ బి, షారుక్ సరసన దీపిక పదుకోన్

Posted By:
    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ దీపిక పదుకోన్ మైనపు విగ్రహం లండన్‌లోని ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ మ్యూజియంలో కొలువుదీరబోతోంది. ఈ మ్యూజియంలో ఇప్పటికే బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, షారుక్ ఖాన్, కత్రినా కైఫ్ విగ్రహాలు ఉన్నాయి. వీరి సరసన ఇపుడు దీపిక కూడా చేరబోతోంది.

    ఇప్పటికే మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ ప్రతినిధులు వచ్చి దీపిక కొలతలు తీసుకెళ్లారు. దీనిపై దీపిక స్పందిస్తూ... ' మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ మ్యూజియంలో తన విగ్రహం ఎప్పుడు వస్తుందా అని ఆతృతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నాను. ఇదొక విభిననమైన అనుభూతి. నా అభిమానులకు కూడా ఇది సంతోషకరమైన విషయమే. లండన్ మ్యూజియాన్ని తాను చిన్నతనంలో తల్లిదండ్రులతో కలిసి సంప్రదించినట్లు దీపిక తెలిపారు.

    Deepika Padukone wax figure at Madame Tussauds

    కేవలం లండన్లో మాత్రమే కాదు, న్యూ ఢిల్లీలోని మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ మూజియంలో కూడా దీపిక మైనపు విగ్రహం కొలువు తీరనుంది. లండన్ వరకు వెళ్లలేని దీపిక అభిమానులు న్యూ ఢిల్లీలోని మ్యూజియాన్ని సందర్శించి తమ అభిమాన తార మైనపు విగ్రహాన్ని చూడొచ్చు.

    మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ సభ్యులు తన కొలతలు తీసుకుంటున్న ఫోటోలను దీపిక పదుకోన్ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు. తనకు ఈ గౌరవం దక్కడంపై దీపిక ఎంతో హ్యాపీగా ఉంది.

    దీపికా పదుకొనే

    English summary
    Deepika Padukone is the newest addition at Madame Tussauds with her wax figure set for attractions in London and Delhi. The team of Madame Tussauds expert artistes met Deepika in London for the sitting for her figures, where they took over 200 specific measurements, photographs to create an authentic likeness.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
