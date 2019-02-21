ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ రాజ్కుమార్ బర్జాత్య గురువారం కన్నుమూశారు. కొంతకాలంగా అనారోగ్య సమస్యలతో బాధ పడుతున్న ఆయన ముంబైలోని శ్రీహెచ్.ఎన్ రిలయన్స్ ఫౌండేషన్ హాస్పటల్లో చికిత్స పొందుతూ తుది శ్వాస విడిచారు.
రాజశ్రీ ఫిల్మ్స్ ప్రొడక్షన్పై మైనే ప్యార్ కియా, హమ్ ఆఫ్ కే హై కౌన్, హమ్ సాత్ సాత్ హై, వివాహ్, ప్రేమ్ రతన్ ధన్ పాయో లాంటి చిత్రాలను రాజ్కుమార్ బర్జాత్య చిత్రాలు నిర్మించారు. హమ్ ఆప్ కే హై కౌన్ చిత్రానికి ఫిల్మ్ ఫేర్ అవార్డ్ అందుకున్నారు. ఆయన నిర్మించిన చివరి చిత్రం 'హమ్ చార్' ఈ నెల 15న విడుదలైంది.
It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX
బాలీవుడ్లో అందరూ ఆయన్ను రాజా బాబు అని పిలుస్తుంటారు. రాజ్కుమార్ బర్జాత్య మరణంపై ప్రముఖ సినీ విశ్లేషకుడు తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ఆయన మరణ వార్తవిని షాకయ్యాను, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, కుమారుడు సూరజ్ బర్జాత్య, రాజశ్రీ పరివార్కు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
తన తండ్రి తారాచంద్ బర్జాత్య స్థాపించిన 'రాజశ్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్స్' బేనర్ను రాజ్కుమార్ బర్జాత్య విజయవంతంగా నడిపించారు. రాజ్కుమార్ బర్జాత్య కుమారుడు సూరజ్ భర్జాత్య దర్శకుడిగా కొనసాగుతున్నారు.
Bollywood film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passed away at Mumbai’s Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning.Rajkumar Barjatya of Rajshri Productions had bankrolled films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others. His last production venture Hum Chaar hit screens on February 15, 2019.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more