ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్లతో ఇరుకుపడ్డ యువ హీరో.. జాహ్నవి కోసం అర్ధనగ్నంగా!

ధడక్ చిత్రంతో బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన హీరోయిన్ జాహ్నవి కపూర్, హీరో ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ తమ తొలి చిత్రం షూటింగ్ సమయంలో సన్నిహితంగా మారారనే విషయం మీడియాలో నానుతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా జాహ్నవితో డేటింగ్ విషయాన్ని ఇషాన్ ఖండించడమే కాదు.. ఆమె కోసం అర్ధనగ్నంగా మారడం మరింత ఆసక్తిగా మారింది. బాలీవుడ్ హీరో షాహీద్ కపూర్ సోదరుడిగా సుపరితుడైన ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ తాజాగా నేహాదూపియా నిర్వహించే టాక్ షోలో పాల్గొన్నాడు. తన సోదరుడు షాహీద్ మాజీ ప్రియురాళ్లలో ఎక్కువగా ఎవరు ఇష్టం అనే ప్రశ్నకు ప్రియాంక చోప్రా అని ఠక్కున సమాధానం ఇచ్చాడు.
నేహా దూపియా షోలో ఆసక్తికరంగా సమాధానాలతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న ఇషాన్ ఓ సందర్భంలో ఇరుకునపడిపోయాడు. ఈ షోలో నిజమైనా చెప్పాలి లేకపోతే ఒంటి మీద షర్ట్ విప్పేయాలే అనే రౌండ్లో ఈ కుర్ర హీరో ఇబ్బంది పడ్డాడు.
బాలీవుడ్లోని యువ హీరోయిన్లు జాహ్నవి కపూర్, సారా ఆలీ ఖాన్, తారా సుతారియా, అనన్య పాండేలో ఎవరు ఎక్కువ ప్రతిభావంతులు అనే ప్రశ్నకు ఇషాన్ నీళ్లు మింగాడు. తారా సుతారియా, అనన్య పాండే సినిమా రిలీజ్ కాలేదు కాబట్టి వారిద్దరి గురించి నేను ఎక్కువగా చెప్పలేనని ప్రశ్నను దాట వేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాడు. అయితే జాహ్నవి, సారాలో ఎవరు గొప్ప అనే ప్రశ్నలో మళ్లీ ఇరుకున పడ్డారు.
జాహ్నవి, సారా నాకు ఇద్దరు మంచి ఫ్రెండ్స్. కాబట్టి వారిలో ఒకరి గురించి తక్కువ చెబితే ఇబ్బందిగా ఉంటుంది. కాబట్టి నా ఒంటిపై షర్ట్ను విప్పేస్తాను అని ఇషాన్ చెప్పి ఆ పని ముగించేశాడు. అలా జాహ్నవి కోసం అర్ధనగ్నంగా మారాడనే విషయం ఇప్పుడు బాలీవుడ్లో చర్చనీయాంశమవుతుంది.
Dhadak fame Ishaan Khatter participated actor Neha Dhupia show in televison channel. He was in fix to give answer for a questions. Neha asked young hero who is talented actors in Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. On that occassion, he refused to gice anser and part of the condtion he removes his shirt for saving him self from Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more