 »   » శ్రీదేవి అంత్యక్రియల మరుసటి రోజే.. జాహ్నవి చేసింది తెలిస్తే షాకే..

English summary

Janhvi Kapoor was busy with her debut film, Dhadak, when tragedy struck. Sridevi passed away after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub. After funerals, Janhvi wanted to immerse herself in work at the earliest. Janhvi said that I wanted to shoot the next day (after the cremation). But the shoot got cancelled. I was like, No, I must go back, I need to be on the set.