తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » శ్రీదేవి అంత్యక్రియల మరుసటి రోజే.. జాహ్నవి చేసింది తెలిస్తే షాకే..

శ్రీదేవి అంత్యక్రియల మరుసటి రోజే.. జాహ్నవి చేసింది తెలిస్తే షాకే..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    అందాల తార శ్రీదేవి మరణం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా అభిమానులను విషాదంలోకి నెట్టింది. ఆమె మరణవార్త నుంచి చాలా మంది తేరుకోలేకపోయారు. సామాన్య ప్రజల పరిస్థితి ఇలా ఉంటే కుటుంబ సభ్యుల స్థితి ఎలా ఉంటుందో ఊహించుకోవచ్చు. పరిస్థితులు అలా ఉంటే, శ్రీదేవి అంత్యక్రియలు జరిగిన మరుసటి రోజే ఆమె కూతురు జాహ్నవి ఏం చేసిందో తెలిస్తే షాక్ గురికావడం తథ్యం.

    అమ్మ మరణం తర్వాత

    అమ్మ మరణం తర్వాత

    అమ్మ మరణం తర్వాత చోటుచేసుకొన్న సంఘటనలను జాగ్రత్తగా పరిశీలిస్తూ వచ్చాను. ఆమె లేరన్న లోటు రావొద్దని మానసికంగా సిద్దమయ్యాను. మనసును చాలా కఠినంగా మార్చుకొన్నాను. ఏది నా ముందుకు వస్తే దానిని అంగీకరించాలనే దృక్పథంతో ముందడుగు వేయాలని అనుకొన్నాను జాహ్నవి చెప్పారు.

    ఉద్వేగ పరిస్థితులు మధ్య

    ఉద్వేగ పరిస్థితులు మధ్య

    కాలం, పరిస్థితులు మా చేతిలో లేకుండా పోయాయి. ఎలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైనా ఎదుర్కోవాలని నిశ్చయించుకొన్నాను. ఉద్వేగ పరిస్థితుల మధ్య అమ్మ అంత్యక్రియలు జరిగిపోయాయి. నా జీవితంలో అలాంటి సంఘటనను దాచుకోవద్దని అనుకొన్నాను అని జాహ్నవి పేర్కొన్నారు.

    అంత్యక్రియల మరుసటి రోజే

    అంత్యక్రియల మరుసటి రోజే

    అందుకే అమ్మ అంత్యక్రియలు జరిగిన మరుసటి రోజే ధడక్ షూటింగ్‌కు వెళ్లాలని నిర్ణయించుకొన్నాను. కానీ షూటింగ్ క్యాన్సిల్ అయింది. సెట్లో ఉంటే అమ్మ జాపకాలకు దూరంగా ఉండటానికి వీలుంటుందని ఆ నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాను అని జాహ్నవి చెప్పారు.

    మానసిక స్థైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోకుండా

    మానసిక స్థైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోకుండా

    అమ్మ మరణంతో నా మానసిక స్థైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోకూడదు అని అనుకొన్నాను. ఆ బాధలోనే ఉంటే నా పరిస్థితి ఏంటో అర్థం కాకుండా ఉండేది. ఆ పరిస్థితిలో ధడక్ సినిమా లేకుంటే నేను నటించే లేదా కెమెరా ముందుకు వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉండేది కాకపోవచ్చునేమో అని అన్నారు.

    ధడక్ కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం

    ధడక్ కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం

    తన కూతురు సినిమా చూడకుండానే శ్రీదేవి తిరిగి రానిలోకాలకు వెళ్లిపోయారు. ప్రస్తుతం ధడక్ చిత్రం విడుదలై కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నది. రూ.50 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది. జాహ్నవి నటనకు విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు లభిస్తున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Janhvi Kapoor was busy with her debut film, Dhadak, when tragedy struck. Sridevi passed away after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub. After funerals, Janhvi wanted to immerse herself in work at the earliest. Janhvi said that I wanted to shoot the next day (after the cremation). But the shoot got cancelled. I was like, No, I must go back, I need to be on the set.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue