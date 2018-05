 »   » హీరోయిన్ లగ్జరీ హౌస్ చూశారా? కళ్లు చెదిరిపోయేలా ఉంది (ఫోటోస్)

Scans | Kangana us a tour of her queen-sized mountain retreat in Manali in the May issue or Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/dfpuEjMSDY

Scans | Kangana us a tour of her queen-sized mountain retreat in Manali in the May issue or Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/q0foaYq3VR

Scans | Kangana us a tour of her queen-sized mountain retreat in Manali in the May issue or Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/Ya5QAJAvU6

English summary

Kangana Ranaut's Manali mansion became the talk of the town ever since the actress announced that she was building a house in her hometown. The Queen actress has finally treated everyone with an inside tour to her queen-sized castle which will definitely make your jaw drop with its grandeur.