English summary

Kareena Kapoor Khan was majorly trolled after a picture of her holding a placard asking for #JusticeForOurChild went viral. Since Kareena is not on social media, her Veere Di Wedding co-actor Swara Bhasker shared the photo of Kareena with the placard, asking for justice for the eight-year-old girl, who was gangraped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. As soon as the picture was shared, Kareena was slammed for marrying a Muslim, Saif Ali Khan, and for naming her son Taimur.