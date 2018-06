English summary

For the past few days, Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town, thanks to a scene in Lust Stories, an anthology film which was recently aired on Netflix. When Kiara was asked if she had any inhibitions while doing a particular sequence where she climaxes in front of the whole family, the actress said, “Absolutely not! Once in the moment, I just went for it. I trusted Karan Johar completely. I would have said yes to him even without listening to the script. It is a dream come true to work with him.”