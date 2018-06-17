 »   » వైరల్ అవుతున్న భరత్ అను నేను హీరోయిన్ లస్ట్ వీడియో....!

English summary

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, Kiara is creating a sensation on the internet with her semi-adult film 'Lust Stories' which is streamed on Netflix. The film deals with the repressed sexual desires of the middle-class married women. Kiara is played a newly married bride who uses a vibrator to fulfill her sexual desires. The way she enacted the scenes of orgasm part is the highlight. Kiara perfectly delivered the lustful expressions and there is enough sleaze in the film. The photographs and video clips from the film have already gone viral on the internet.