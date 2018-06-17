 »   » వైరల్ అవుతున్న భరత్ అను నేను హీరోయిన్ లస్ట్ వీడియో....!

వైరల్ అవుతున్న భరత్ అను నేను హీరోయిన్ లస్ట్ వీడియో....!

    భరత్ అను నేను మూవీలో మహేష్ బాబు లవ్ ఇంట్రెస్ట్‌గా నటించిన బిటౌన్ బ్యూటీ కియారా అద్వానీ మొదటి ప్రయత్నంలోనే టాలీవుడ్లో అందం పరంగా, నటన పరంగా మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకుంది. దీంతో పాటు తెలుగులో వరుసల అవకాశాలు దక్కించుకుంటూ దూసుకెళుతోంది. ప్రస్తుతం రామ్ చరణ్-బోయపాటి కాంబినేషన్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్న ఈ ముంబై బ్యూటీకి సంబంధించిన ఓ వీడియో క్లిప్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

    కియారా అద్వానీ నటించిన ‘లస్ట్ స్టోరీస్' మూవీ జూన్ 15న విడుదలైంది. ఆన్‌లైన్ వీడియో స్ట్రీమింగ్ సైట్ ‘నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్'లో ప్రసారం అవుతున్న ఈ మూవీలో కియారా నటించిన లస్ట్ సీన్ చూసి అంతా ఆశ్చర్య పోతున్నారు.

    మధ్యతరగతి మహిళ చుట్టూ ‘లస్ట్ స్టోరీస్' కథ తిరుగుతుంది. ఇందులో కియారా అద్వానీ కొత్తగా పెళ్లయిన అమ్మాయిగా నటించింది. ఈ తరం అమ్మాయిలు అణచివేయబడిన తమ లైంగిక కోరికలను తీర్చుకోవడాని సెక్స్ టాయ్, వైబ్రేటర్స్ ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారనే విషయాన్ని ఫోకస్ చేస్తూ కియారా నటించిన సీన్ చిత్రీకరించినట్లు స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    ఎక్స్‌ప్రెషన్స్ అదరహో

    లస్ట్ సీన్లలో కియారా అద్వానీ ప్రదర్శించిన ఎక్స్‌ప్రెషన్స్ అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయని, అందులో ఆమె నటించినట్లు లేదని, జీవించినట్లు ఉందనే ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. అవకాశం వస్తే మున్ముందు కియారా అద్వానీ ఇంకా ఏ రేంజిలో రెచ్చిపోతుందో? అంటూ అభిమానులు చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.

    లస్ట్ స్టోరీస్ అనేది ఒక ఆంథాలజీ(సంపుటి) చిత్రం. ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్, షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్ మాదిరిగానే ఇది ఓ రకమైన సినిమా. ఈ చిత్రానికి జోయా అక్తర్, దిబాకర్ బెనర్జీ, కరణ్ జోహార్, అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. 120 నిమిషాల నిడివిగల ఈ సినిమాలో ఈ నలుగురు డైరెక్టర్లు ఒక్కో పార్ట్‌కు డైరెక్షన్ చేశారు. కియారా అద్వానీ, రాధిక ఆప్టే, భూమి ఫడ్నేకర్, మనీషా కొయిరాలా, విక్కీ కౌశల్, నేయిల్ భూపాలమ్, నేహా ధూపియా, సంజయ్ కపూర్, ఆకాష్ తోసర్ లాంటి ప్రముఖులు నటించారు.

    Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, Kiara is creating a sensation on the internet with her semi-adult film 'Lust Stories' which is streamed on Netflix. The film deals with the repressed sexual desires of the middle-class married women. Kiara is played a newly married bride who uses a vibrator to fulfill her sexual desires. The way she enacted the scenes of orgasm part is the highlight. Kiara perfectly delivered the lustful expressions and there is enough sleaze in the film. The photographs and video clips from the film have already gone viral on the internet.
    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
