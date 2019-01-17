గుడి ముందు ఉరివేసుకుని సినీ నిర్మాత ఆత్మహత్య

గుడి ఆవరణలో సినీ నిర్మాత ఉరి వేసుకుని ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవడం సంచలనం రేపింది. పలు మరాఠీ చిత్రాలు నిర్మించిన సదానంద్ అలియాస్ పప్పు(51) ముంబై గ్రాంట్ రోడ్డులోని గణపతి ఆలయం ఆవరణలో బుధవారం ఈ చర్యకు పాల్పడ్డారు.
సదానంద్ తన ఆత్మహత్యకు గల కారణాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తూ సూసైడ్ నోట్ వదిలారు. ఆత్మహత్యకు కారణం బిల్డర్ వేధింపులే కారణమని అందులో ఉంది. పోలీసులు సూసైడ్ నోట్ స్వాధీనం చేసుకుని విచారణ జరుపుతున్నారు.
సదానంద్ కుమారుడు అంకుర్ ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు పోలీసులు ఈ ఘటనపై ఐపిసి సెక్షన్ 306 కింద కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. వేధింపులకు పాల్పడింది ఎవరు? ఇంకా ఏమైనా కారణాలు ఉన్నాయా? అనే అంశాలను
ఆరాతీస్తున్నారు.
సదానంద్ గతంలో నేషనలిస్ట్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ మెంబర్గా ఉన్నారు. ఎల్జి ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బేనర్లో పలు చిత్రాలు నిర్మించారు. సదనాంద్ మరణానికి కారుకులైన వారిని కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలని కుటుంబ సభ్యులు కోరుతున్నారు.
Marati film producer Sadanand alias Pappu Lad (51) committed suicide at a temple in south Mumbai's Grant Road locality on Wednesday, the police said. The suicide note found on the spot said that he was ending life as he was fed up with harassment by a builder.
Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
