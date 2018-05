 »   » చంటిపిల్లలకు పాలిచ్చే డ్రెస్సా? వయసు మీద పడింది.. ప్రియాంకా చోప్రాపై ఫైర్

@priyankachopra This is what happens when your dress designer is a superhero fan!! The mask ends up on your torso. 😂 Anyway as always ...looking hot. Have a good day pic.twitter.com/gRah0NVy5W

When Film Actresses become middle-aged, they develop insecurities, due to advent of Younger beautiful Actresses like Alia, Deepika etc. Then Middle-aged Actresses to overcome insecurities, start Exposing and start wearing skimpy clothes to look sexy and to attract attention.

English summary

Priyanka looked steaming hot dressed in a pastel blazer with cut-outs around her chest for an appearance on the ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, and even shared pictures on Instagram. Twitteratti and the Intagrammers slut-shaming her for revealing legs and cleavage, and some 'Indian culture-loving' ones even asking her to leave the country, another section took the opportunity to showcase their quirky and funny side.