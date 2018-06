 »   » రూ. 100 కోట్ల బంగళా కొన్న ప్రియాంక చోప్రా... గృహ ప్రవేశ వేడుకకు ప్రియుడితో!

English summary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai last night and the paparazzi did everything possible to get a few good pictures of the couple, but the duo was in no mood to pose and hastily ran towards their car and the photographers ended up getting only a few pictures that too from their tainted window glass. We wonder why so much secrecy here? Also, Priyanka Chopra brought Nick Jonas to Mumbai as she wants him to be beside her during her house-warming ceremony.