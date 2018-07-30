తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » వయసులో పదేళ్ల చిన్నోడితో ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి.. ముహుర్తం ఫిక్స్.. ! భారత్‌కు దూరం!

వయసులో పదేళ్ల చిన్నోడితో ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి.. ముహుర్తం ఫిక్స్.. ! భారత్‌కు దూరం!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyanka Chopra Marraige Got Fixed

    సెలబ్రిటీలు తన కంటే వయసులో చిన్నవారిని పెళ్లాడటం ఇటీవల కాలంలో కామన్ అయిపోయింది. ఆ మధ్య సచిన్, మహేష్‌బాబు తన కంటే ఎక్కువ వయసు ఉన్న వారిని పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడం తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు ఆ జాబితాలో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా కూడా చేరిపోనున్నారు. అమెరికాకు చెందిన నటుడు, గాయకుడు నిక్ జోనాస్‌తో పెళ్లి వార్తలు మీడియాలో గుప్పుమంటున్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్‌కు ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇరు కుటుంబాలు వారి పెళ్లి ఏర్పాట్లలో నిమగ్నమై ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం. ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి తేదీ కూడా ఫిక్సయినట్టు సమాచారం.

    సెప్టెంబర్ 16న మ్యారేజ్

    సెప్టెంబర్ 16న మ్యారేజ్

    తాజా సమాచారం ప్రకారం ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ పెళ్లి తేడి సెప్టెంబర్ 16 నిశ్చయించినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఆ రోజు నిక్ జోనాస్ 26 ఏట అడుగుపెట్టనున్నారు. అతడి జన్మదినం రోజే ప్రియాంకను వివాహం చేసుకోబోతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. వధూవరులకు ఆ రోజు డబుల్ ధమాకాగా మారే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    ప్రియాంక బర్త్ డే రోజే

    ప్రియాంక బర్త్ డే రోజే

    ప్రియాంక, నిక్ జోన్స్ పెళ్లి వెనుక ఆసక్తికరమైన వార్త బయటకు వచ్చింది. ప్రియాంక బర్త్ డే రోజున తన లవ్‌ను నిక్ ప్రపోజ్ చేశాడట. దానిని బ్యాలెన్స్ చేయడానికి నిక్ జన్మదినం రోజున ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి డేట్ ఫిక్స్ చేసిందట.

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా కంటే నిక్ జోనాస్

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా కంటే నిక్ జోనాస్

    ఇక వయసు విషయంలో ప్రియాంక కంటే నిక్ జోనాస్ పదేళ్లు చిన్నవాడు. ప్రియాంక వయసు 36 సంవత్సరాలు కాగా, నిక్ జోన్స్ వచ్చే సెప్టెంబర్‌కు 26 ఏట ప్రవేశించనున్నాడు. తన కంటే తక్కువ వయసు ఉన్న కుర్రాడిని ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడం సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    భారత్‌ నుంచి తప్పుకోనున్న..

    భారత్‌ నుంచి తప్పుకోనున్న..

    నిక్ జోనాస్‌తో పెళ్లి కారణంగానే సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించే భారత్ చిత్రం నుంచి ప్రియాంక తప్పుకొన్నారు. భారత్ చిత్రంలో ప్రియాంక నటించడం లేదని ఆ చిత్ర దర్శకుడు ధృవీకరించాడు. ప్రియాంక భవిష్యత్ బాగుండాలి. సుఖ:సంతోషాలతో జీవితాన్ని గడపాలని చిత్ర యూనిట్ పేర్కొన్నది.

    ప్రియాంక చోప్ర

    English summary
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already engaged. It is said that he popped the question on Priyanka's birthday, which they celebrated together in London. Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York to hunt for the perfect ring for his ladylove. And the latest buzz suggests that Nick and Priyanka might exchange their vows on the former's 26th birthday. According to a report in a leading daily, Nick will turn 26 on September 16.
    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue