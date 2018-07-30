English summary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already engaged. It is said that he popped the question on Priyanka's birthday, which they celebrated together in London. Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York to hunt for the perfect ring for his ladylove. And the latest buzz suggests that Nick and Priyanka might exchange their vows on the former's 26th birthday. According to a report in a leading daily, Nick will turn 26 on September 16.