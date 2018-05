English summary

Ranbir Kapoor confirms he is dating Alia Bhatt. Talking to GQ in an interview, he said in reply to the question whether he is dating Alia? “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”