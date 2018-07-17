తెలుగు
 ఫోర్బ్స్‌లో సల్మాన్, అక్షయ్.. వారి సంపాదన తెలిస్తే షాకే! పాపం షారుక్ గల్లంతు!

ఫోర్బ్స్‌లో సల్మాన్, అక్షయ్.. వారి సంపాదన తెలిస్తే షాకే! పాపం షారుక్ గల్లంతు!


హాలీవుడ్ నటుడితో నడివీధిలో ప్రియాంక
    బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్‌స్టార్లు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, అక్షయ్ కుమార్ మరో అరుదైన ఘనతను సాధించారు. ప్రపంచంలోనే అత్యధికంగా సంపాదన ఉండే 100 మంది సెలబ్రిటీల జాబితాలో చేరారు. ఈ జాబితాను ప్రముఖ ఫోర్బ్స్ మ్యాగజైన్ రూపొందించింది. ఈ జాబితాలో అమెరికా బాక్సర్ ఫ్లోయడ్ మేవెదర్ జూనియర్ టాప్ స్థానంలో నిలిచాడు. ఇక సల్మాన్, అక్షయ్ విషయానికి వస్తే..

    100 మంది ఫోర్బ్స్ మ్యాగజైన్ జాబితాలో అక్షయ్ కుమార్ 76వ స్థానంలో నిలిచారు. సల్మాన్ 82 పొజిషన్‌లో ఉన్నారు. అయితే ఎప్పుడూ ఈ జాబితాలో కనిపించే బాలీవుడ్ బాద్షా షారుక్ ఖాన్ కనుమరుగు కావడం ఓ షాక్ లాంటిందే.

    ఫోర్బ్స్ జాబితా ప్రకారం.. బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అక్షయ్ కుమార్ గతేడాది రూ.276 కోట్లు (40.5 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు) సంపాదించారు. ఈ జాబితాలో చోటు సంపాదించిన అక్షయ్‌పై ఫోర్బ్స్ ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించింది. టాయిలెట్ ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథ, ప్యాడ్ మాన్ లాంటి సామాజిక అంశాలతో రూపొందిన సినిమాల్లో నటించి సామాజిక బాధ్యతను చాటుకొన్నాడు అని పేర్కొన్నది. అక్షయ్ దాదాపు 70 బ్రాండ్లకు అంబాసిడర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

    ఇక సల్మాన్‌ కూడా అక్షయ్‌ కంటే తగ్గినట్టు కనిపించలేదు. దాదాపు గతేడాది రూ.257 కోట్లు సంపాదించాడు. నటుడిగానే కాకుండా నిర్మాతగా కూడా టైగర్ జిందా హై లాంటి చిత్రాలను రూపొందించి బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ విజయాలను సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు అని ఫోర్బ్స్ పేర్కొన్నది.

    ఫోర్బ్స్ జాబితాలో చోటు సంపాదించుకొన్న 100 మంది సెలబ్రిటీల మొత్తం ఆదాయం రూ.43,025 కోట్లు. 11 మంది సెలబ్రిటీల ఆదాయం 100 మిలియన్ డాలర్లకు పైనే ఉంది. మొదటి స్థానంలో నిలిచిన ఫ్లోయడ్ మేవెదర్ జూనియర్ ఆదాయం రూ.1946 కోట్లు. హలీవుడ్ నటుడు జార్జ్ క్లూనీ రెండో స్థానంలో, టీవీ నటుడు కైలీ జెన్నెర్ మూడో స్థానంలో, సాకర్ స్టార్ క్రిస్టియానో రొనాల్డో 10వ స్థానంలో ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    If one is Bollywood's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the other is known as Khiladi Kumar. And these two Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have booked themselves a place in Forbes magazine's list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world. Akshay earned 40.5 million USD (Rs 276 crore). Salman, on the other hand, had earnings of 37.7 million USD (Rs 257 crore) last year.
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

