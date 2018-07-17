English summary

If one is Bollywood's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the other is known as Khiladi Kumar. And these two Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have booked themselves a place in Forbes magazine's list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world. Akshay earned 40.5 million USD (Rs 276 crore). Salman, on the other hand, had earnings of 37.7 million USD (Rs 257 crore) last year.