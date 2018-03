 »   » హీరోయిన్ దీనస్థితి: ఆమె నా కోస్టార్ కాదు, అయినా సాయం చేస్తానన్న సల్మాన్ ఖాన్

English summary

Pooja Dadwal, who starred in Salman Khan’s 1995 film Veergati, has been suffering from Tuberculosis and other lung ailments. Salman Khan clarified that Pooja Dadwal was paired opposite his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and not him in the film. “I know… It’s really sad. She is not my co star… But she was Atul’s co-star,” said Salman. He further added, “I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already into it. I was not knowing about this that she was going through this phase. Yeah, I think she will be okay.”