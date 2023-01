Pathaan First Review: షారుక్ ఖాన్ 'పఠాన్' సినిమాకు అలాంటి టాక్.. ఊహించని ట్విస్టులు, చివరి 15 నిమిషాలు అలా!

Review #Pathaan : #ShahRukhKhan , that played as #Pathaan, finally got a chance to be what he deserves in a movie. A powerful and clever character as well. Powerful both physically and character-wise. His Swag is out of this world ! Our King 👑 is Back with Bang Bang !



5⭐️/5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jl0uwu1BAj