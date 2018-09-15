తెలుగు
 »   »  గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో డాన్స్ ఇరగదీసిన శిల్పా శెట్టి (వీడియో)

గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో డాన్స్ ఇరగదీసిన శిల్పా శెట్టి (వీడియో)

    గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో డాన్స్ ఇరగదీసిన శిల్పా శెట్టి

    ప్రతి ఏడాది మాదిరిగానే ఈ ఏడాది కూడా శిల్పాశెట్టి-రాజ్ కుంద్రా దంపతులు గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకలను ఘనంగా జరుపుకున్నారు. బుధవారం చతుర్థి వేడుకలు నిర్వహించగా.... శుక్రవారం నిమజ్జన కార్యక్రమం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా శిల్పా శెట్టితో పాటు రాజ్ కుంద్రా తదితరులు నృత్యాలు చేస్తూ ఆనందంగా గణేషుడిని సాగనంపారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా శిల్పా శెట్టి చేసిన డాన్స్ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. కేవలం డాన్స్ చేయడమే కాదు... బ్యాండ్ వాయిస్తూ సందడి చేశారు.

    గణేష్ నిమజ్జంలో శిల్పా శెట్టి డాన్స్

    తన భర్త, కుమారుడు, ఇతర స్నేహితులతో కలిసి శిల్పా శెట్టి హార్ట్‌ఫుల్‌గా గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకలను ఎంజాయ్ చేశారు. శిల్పాను ఇంత ఉత్సాహంగా చూసి చాలా కాలమైందని, ఆమె మాస్ డాన్స్ తమను ఎంతగానో ఆకట్టుకుందని అభిమానులు తమ అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    శిల్ప లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది

    శిల్ప లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది

    పింక్ సారీలో శిల్పా శెట్టి చాలా ప్రెట్టీగా ఉందని, ఆమె అలా నృత్యం చేస్తుంటే మరింత అందంగా కనిపించిందని, తమ అభిమాన తారను ఇలా చూడటం కన్నుల విందుగా ఉందని అభిమానులు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    రియల్ హ్యాపీనెస్

    రియల్ హ్యాపీనెస్

    ఇంత సంతోషంగా శిల్పా శెట్టిని ఎప్పుడూ చూడలేదని, ఆమె ఫేసులో రియల్ హ్యాపీనెస్ చూశామంటూ..... ఆమెను అమితంగా అభిమానించే ఫ్యాన్స్ అంటున్న మాట.

    ఫ్యామిలీ మొత్తం

    ఫ్యామిలీ మొత్తం

    గణపతి నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో శిల్పా శెట్టి కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో పాటు ఫ్యామిలీ ఫ్రెండ్స్, సన్నిహితులు పాలు పంచుకున్నారు.

    గణపతి బప్ప మోరియా

    గణపతి బప్ప మోరియా

    గణేషుడిని నిమజ్జనానికి తీసుకెళుతున్న శిల్పా శెట్టి భర్త రాజ్ కుంద్రా. మూడు రోజుల పాటు గణేషుడిని సేవలో తరించిన అనంతరం ముంబై సముద్ర తీరంలో నిమజ్జనం చేశారు.

    Like every year, Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode on Wednesday. Later, they celebrated the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi with a close-knit puja. Yesterday, Shilpa, Raj and their son Kiaan bid adieu to the Elephant God while dancing with joy amidst the crowd as they proceeded towards the visarjan. The highlight of the evening was Shilpa's chartbuster dance moves which stole the show.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
