 »   »  గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో డాన్స్ ఇరగదీసిన శిల్పా శెట్టి (వీడియో)

English summary
Like every year, Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode on Wednesday. Later, they celebrated the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi with a close-knit puja. Yesterday, Shilpa, Raj and their son Kiaan bid adieu to the Elephant God while dancing with joy amidst the crowd as they proceeded towards the visarjan. The highlight of the evening was Shilpa's chartbuster dance moves which stole the show.
Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 15:15 [IST]