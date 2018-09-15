 »   »  గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకల్లో డాన్స్ ఇరగదీసిన శిల్పా శెట్టి (వీడియో)

View this post on Instagram

This Year nothing gives me more joy than to welcome and now bid adieu to our #ecofriendlyGanpati , knowing that he will bless us and become one with the earth now ,therefore continuing to bless us in the purest way possible. This is the first time we immersed him in our front yard despite living right by the beach taking cognisance of the pollution in our environment . Time to respect #motherearth..With the blessings of #Ganpati #BeTheChange #spiritualnotreligious #BackToBasics #beresponsible

