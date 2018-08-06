 »   » అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఫ్యామిలీలో విషాదం, షూటింగ్ రద్దు చేసుకుని ఇండియాకు...

English summary

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law Rajan Nanda breathed his last last night on August 5, 2018, in Gurgaon and Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog saying that's he's leaving Bulgaria and reaching India soon for the last rites. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda and the family is in deep sorrow. Big B wrote on his blog, "My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil's Father, Father in Law of Shweta, .. just passed away .. leaving for India .."