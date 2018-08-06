తెలుగు
అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఫ్యామిలీలో విషాదం, షూటింగ్ రద్దు చేసుకుని ఇండియాకు...

    అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కుటుంబంలో విశాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. శ్వేతా బచ్చన్ మామ, బిగ్ బి వీయంకుడు రాజన్ నంద ఆదివారం రాత్రి గురుగావ్‌లో మరణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం సినిమా షూటింగులో భాగంగా బల్గేరియాలో ఉన్న బిగ్ బి విషయం తెలిసిన వెంటనే ఇండియాకు ప్రయాణమయ్యారు. మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో అమితాబ్ ఇండియా చేరుకుని రాజన్ నంద అంత్యక్రియల్లో పాల్గొంటారు.

    ఈ విషయాన్ని అమితాబ్ తన బ్లాగులో పేర్కొంటూ... రాజన్ నంద మరణం తమ కుటుంబంలో తీరని విషాదం, ఇండియా వస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. అమితాబ్ పెట్టిన పోస్టుపై అభిమానులు స్పందిస్తూ రాజన్ నంద ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    Shweta Bachchan Nandas Father-in-law Passes Away!

    రాజన్ నంద అంత్యక్రియలు పూర్తయ్యే వరకు అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఇండియాలోనే ఉండబోతున్నారు. రెండు రోజుల అనంతరం ఆయన తిరిగి మళ్లీ బల్గేరియా వెళ్లి షూటింగులో పాల్గొనే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ప్రస్తుతం అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్' అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగులో భాగంగానే ఆయన బల్గేరియా వెళ్లారు. దీంతో పాటు ఆయన 'బడియా' అనే మరో చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. తెలుగు మూవీ 'సైరా'లో ఆయన గెస్ట్ రోల్ చేస్తున్నారు. అందుకు సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితమే కంప్లీట్ అయింది.

    English summary
    Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law Rajan Nanda breathed his last last night on August 5, 2018, in Gurgaon and Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog saying that's he's leaving Bulgaria and reaching India soon for the last rites. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda and the family is in deep sorrow. Big B wrote on his blog, "My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil's Father, Father in Law of Shweta, .. just passed away .. leaving for India .."
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
