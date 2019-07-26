తెలుగు
    మైనస్ రేటింగ్స్ కూడా ఇస్తున్నారు, నిర్మాతను బ్రతకనివ్వండి: సల్మాన్ ఖాన్

    By
    |

    'కబీర్ సింగ్' సినిమాను విమర్శిస్తూ కొందరు క్రిటిక్స్ రైటర్స్ రివ్యూలు రావయడంపై దర్శకుడు సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా, షాహిద్ కపూర్ కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేసిన తెలిసిందే. కొందరు రివ్యూ రైటర్లు సినిమాల విషయంలో చాలా కఠినంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారంటూ వారు అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    తాజాగా సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫేర్ మేగజైన్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ... క్రిటిక్స్ తీరును తప్పుబట్టారు. 'ఇలా రివ్యూలు రాసేవారికి సినిమాల తీయడం చేతకాదు, వారు సినిమాలు తీసినపుడు ఎవరైన చెడ్డగా రాస్తే ఆ బాధ ఏమిటో వారికి తెలుస్తుంది' అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    నా సినిమాల గురించి రాసే రివ్యూలను నేను పట్టించుకోను. కొందరు 5 స్టార్ రేటింగ్ ఇస్తారు, మరికొందరు మైనస్ రేటింగ్స్ ఇస్తారు. క్రిటిక్స్ వారికి నచ్చిన విధంగా ఏదైనా రాసుకోవచ్చు. కానీ బాధ్యతా రాహిత్యంగా ఒకరి పనిని ఎగతాళి చేయడం సరైంది కాదు అనేది నా అభిప్రాయమని సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    సినిమా ఫలితాన్ని ఆడియన్స్ డిసైడ్ చేసే అవకాశం ఇవ్వండి. కనీసం ఫ్యాన్స్ అయినా థియేటర్లకు వెళ్లనివ్వండి. 15 శాతం మంది మీ రివ్యూలపై ఆధారపడ్డా ఆ ప్రభావం సినిమా బిజినెస్ మీద చాలా ఎక్కువగా ఉంటుంది. మైనే ప్యార్ కియా ఆరోజుల్లో ఒక కోటి 11 లక్షల బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కింది. అప్పట్లో అది బిగ్ బడ్జెట్ మూవీ. ఇపుడు చిన్న సినిమాలకు కూడా 25 నుంచి 30 కోట్లు ఖర్చవుతున్నాయి. ఆ డబ్బులైనా నిర్మాతకు తిరిగి వచ్చే పరిస్థితి కల్పించండి... అని సల్మాన్ తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Salman Khan speaks to Filmfare and slams the critics for the same reason. While taking a dig at the film-critics, Salman Khan says, "These people have never made a film themselves. And those who have, well, unki film itni buri tarike se piti hai."Salman says, "It doesn't matter what's being said about my films. Some will accord it 5 stars. Some will give it minus ratings. Critics can write what they want. But don't be irresponsible. Don't make fun of someone's work."
    Friday, July 26, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
